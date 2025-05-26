Major Championship rematch announced for WWE Money In the Bank

Tonight's WWE RAW will hit the air in just a few hours with fallout from SNME 39. The red brand will also continue the push toward Money in the Bank, but officials have just dropped a major announcement ahead of showtime.

World Wrestling Entertainment will present its 16th annual Money in the Bank PLE on Saturday, June 7, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The first MITB of the Netflix era will also be the last Money in the Bank event for John Cena, as the Undisputed WWE Champion plans to retire at the end of this year.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria are set to clash again at Money in the Bank. The Women's Intercontinental Championship will be on the line in a rematch from Valkyria's 19-minute win at Backlash earlier this month. WWE shared the following pre-RAW video of Valkyria making it official ahead of tonight's live episode.

"Third times the charm! [fire emoji] #WWERaw," reads the caption.

The Man and The Lady of The Opera had a wild WrestleMania 41 season. After winning and then losing the Women's Tag Team Championship together, Lynch turned on Valkyria and declared war, but failed to dethrone the inaugural champion at Backlash.

Money in the Bank will mark the third one-on-one encounter between Lynch and Valkyria. Their first singles bout took place at Halloween Havoc 2023, where Lyra captured the NXT Women's Championship in the main event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 updated lineup

World Wrestling Entertainment now has four matches confirmed for Money in the Bank 2025. Below is the updated lineup:

John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch Women's MITB Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill or Naomi or Nia Jax vs. TBD Men's MITB Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins or Finn Balor or Sami Zayn vs. Penta or Dragon Lee or Chad Gable vs. Andrade or Carmelo Hayes or Jacob Fatu vs. TBD

The Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA, will host MITB 2025 on Saturday, June 7. The same venue hosted the RAW Netflix premiere back in January.

