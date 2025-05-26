WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Full match-card predictions- Top name to win MITB; Roman Reigns and The Rock return?

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will emanate from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on June 7. The company has started gearing up for the premium live event.

Ad

Apart from the traditional men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, the company has announced a tag team bout for the show so far. Fans should expect the Triple H-led creative team to complete the match card in the coming days.

In this piece, we will cover full match-card predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2025:

#5. Announced match

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will join forces with Jey Uso to take on John Cena and Logan Paul in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2025. This came to fruition after The American Nightmare challenged The Cenation Leader and The Maverick to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

This bout could be a blockbuster. There have been murmurs of the creative team adding Travis Scott and Bad Bunny to the fixture to make it a six-man tag match. However, it will be of interest to see if that happens.

Prediction: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso could lose the tag team match due to interference from The Rock at Money in the Bank 2025. The Final Boss could finally return to the company to cost the babyfaces a potential win.

Ad

#4. CM Punk vs. Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank 2025

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn locked horns with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, the babyfaces suffered a heartbreaking loss due to interference from Bronson Reed.

The behemoth returned to take out The Second City Saint before joining forces with Seth Rollins and Co. Given how things unfolded at SNME, fans could witness a singles match between The Best in The World and The Aus-zilla at Money in the Bank 2025.

Ad

Prediction: Roman Reigns is rumored to return to WWE at Money in the Bank 2025. If that does happen, the OTC may play a key role in helping CM Punk defeat Bronson Reed. The former world champions could then go on to join forces to fight Rollins' faction.

#3. Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship

Finn Balor will take on Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match to qualify for the Men's MITB Ladder Match on WWE RAW tonight. However, The Prince may face a loss due to interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Balor has failed to get on the same page as "Dirty" Dom in the last few months. Their recent differences could finally result in Balor snapping on tonight's show.

The creative team could have Dominik inadvertently cost Balor a potential win in the qualifier, leading to The Prince turning on Mysterio. This potential angle could then result in a title match between them at Money in the Bank 2025.

Prediction: Finn Balor could defeat Dominik Mysterio to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

#2. Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The high-stakes Women's MITB Ladder Match will be one of the biggest matches on the card. The bout will see six female superstars colliding with each other to secure the coveted briefcase.

Out of six, four names, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss, have already qualified for the Women's MITB Ladder Match. The remaining two spots could be occupied by Naomi and Liv Morgan.

Ad

While Naomi could qualify on this week's SmackDown, Morgan, who is rumored to return shortly, could take the final spot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prediction: Roxanne Perez has impressed on the main roster thus far. The company seems high on the talented star, and she may win the 2025 Women's MITB briefcase on June 7.

#1. Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Unlike the Women's MITB Ladder Match, only two names have so far qualified for the men's bout: Solo Sikoa and LA Knight. Given that both stars are from SmackDown, fans should expect only one more superstar to qualify from the blue brand.

Ad

The final name from SmackDown could be Jacob Fatu. On the other hand, three stars who could qualify from RAW are Sami Zayn, Bron Breakker, and Penta.

While Sami and Penta could qualify tonight, Bron could potentially take the final spot next Monday.

Prediction: Bron Breakker, who is the nephew of wrestling veteran Scott Steiner, could win the 2025 Men's MITB Ladder Match. Seth Rollins could make his presence felt at the PLE to help the star prevail over the rest of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Singh Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.



The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.



When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket. Know More