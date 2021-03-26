Bayley reveals how AJ Lee helped her backstage in WWE

Bayley is currently one of the biggest superstars in WWE. However, the Grand Slam Champion wasn't always this comfortable with the promotion. During her recent appearance on Renne Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Bayley revealed how she struggled in the first six months of signing with the company.

She used to feel homesick and had developed doubts about herself. However, it was AJ Lee who comforted her and shared a brilliant piece of advice. The latter suggested that Bayley should hold onto her individuality regardless of how she is booked. That helped Bayley find the right balance for her character, and she never looked back. Here's what she said while recalling the incident:

"I think the training and the promos always got me. Going home to an empty studio and being so far away from home, I was homesick and I didn't feel comfortable. I wasn't cozy, I wasn't eating right. It wasn't wrestling. Their feedback and I was like "Why did you hire me if you are not going to wrestle like that?" It was hard to balance that and I put AJ Lee over so much."

"She is the one who said, 'Stick to being you. Obviously, you are going to have to work for them so you will have to do a little bit of what they want. It's good as long as you are true to who you are, you will just have to be patient.' That was just six months in and I was struggling until she basically said that it is okay to be myself."

That matching gear worked well huh pppfffttttttt hahahahahaha #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/NyPj9rGEau — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 21, 2021

Bayley and AJ Lee faced each other on one occasion before the latter left WWE in 2015. Lee is often regarded as one of the best in-ring performers in the women's division.

Bayley reveals her relationship with CM Punk

Bayley admitted that she is still in touch with AJ Lee. The SmackDown superstar said that CM Punk is also nice to her. Punk had called up Renne Paquette and asked the host to tell 'hi' to Bayley.

"He is so cool. He is so nice to me and I think it is because she loves me. We have stayed in touch since she has left."

Bayley is now one of the most highly decorated superstars in WWE. After nearly a decade with the company, she is still grateful that Lee once made her comfortable and shared a piece of advice that changed her world.