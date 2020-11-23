Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has grown in stature since winning the world title last year, and is an experienced figure in the WWE locker room, having been on the main roster for over a decade.

Kofi Kingston and the other two members of New Day, Big E and Xavier Woods, had former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley on the New Day: Feel The Power podcast, where they spoke about a number of things. Bayley revealed the reason why she turned babyface, and also narrated a hilarious anecdote of Kofi Kingston blasting her for being on the babyface bus during a WWE tour.

Bayley on the reason why Kofi Kingston wanted her off the WWE tour bus

Bayley spoke about turning heel in WWE and how she rode on the babyface bus during a WWE tour, which resulted in Kofi Kingston jokingly blasting her.

"Kofi, do you remember when I first turned and we went on a tour or something. I think like a week after. I was on the babyface bus and you were like '(angrily) what are you doing on this bus? You don't belong here. You turned on us. You were supposed to be like me.' I think Charlotte (Flair) was on the other bus... I was trying my best to be separated but you were not letting me. I was like 'I'm so sorry'."

She revealed that Kofi gave her "crap" for being on the babyface bus while on tour. Kofi said that it wasn't real and that it was a joke: "It was all in jest, though."

The heels and babyfaces in WWE are separated during tours, or even while travelling from city to city to keep kayfabe alive. Bayley and Charlotte Flair had feuded last year which is probably why they were on separate tour buses.

Bayley turned heel last year when she joined forces with Sasha Banks. This was the first time that the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion turned heel in her WWE career.

She won the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair, before losing it to Flair, but then once again won it. She held the title for 380 days - the longest SmackDown Women's title reign ever.

