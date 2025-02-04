Bayley reveals her major Valentine's Day plans

Bayley has chased multiple championships as of late, and she's not done yet. The fan-favorite superstar is now on The Road to WrestleMania 41 but has worked on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT as of late. Now, as she hopes to secure a 'Mania spot, the former Huggable One has a significant opportunity on the horizon, and she's embracing it.

The Role Model began last year with a Royal Rumble victory, which led to the dethroning of WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL. Bayley then dropped the strap to Nia Jax at SummerSlam and spent the rest of last year chasing that title and the Women's United States Championship, along with various forms of revenge on NXT, SmackDown, and RAW.

Bayley is now trying to secure her spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber on February 1 in hopes of taking that route to WrestleMania Vegas. Two weeks after the Chamber PLE, the former Damage CTRL member will be celebrating Valentine's Day with a bunch of other celebrities as she was just announced for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, not far from her hometown of San Jose. Bay Area sports legends Jerry Rice and Barry Bonds will serve as head coaches for the game, with Team Bonds calling on 2 Chainz as assistant coach and Team Rice filling that role with Khaby Lame. Bayley has been announced as a member of Team Rice.

Bayley will hit the court for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at 7pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+, but first, she will be on the Green Carpet pre-show, which streams via NBA and ESPN social media channels. She took to X today to react to the announcement.

"DING DONG, HELLO @NBA [partying face emoji] [star-struck face emoji] [zany face emoji] [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [basketball emoji]," she wrote.

The Role Model will be joined on Team Rice by names like Matt Barnes, Druski, Terrell Owens, Oliver Stark, and Walker Hayes, among others. Team Bonds will feature WWE friend Kai Cenat, Dylan Wang, Rome Flynn, Baron Davis, and others.

Bayley set for next week's WWE RAW

Next week's WWE RAW from Nashville, TN, will feature the next set of Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. The 15th Elimination Chamber PLE is set for March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

WWE has announced Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for next week, along with Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul. The winners of these matches will advance to the Elimination Chamber matches in Toronto, with title shots at WrestleMania 41 on the line.

CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn on this week's RAW to qualify, while John Cena previously declared his spot. There are four more open spots for the Men's Chamber, with Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor taking place later. RAW also saw Liv Morgan defeat IYO SKY to qualify for the 6-woman Chamber match.

