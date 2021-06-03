Bayley reveals to the WWE Universe just how loved Ruby Riott was in their locker room

It's not just the WWE Universe that is reeling from today's releases. The men and women that are still part of the active WWE roster are reeling as well.

All afternoon, the WWE roster has tweeted their support for the talent that was released today. Perhaps one of the most touching comes from former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who shared her heart on social media regarding the recently released Ruby Riott.

"Dori got all the dog Moms roses on Mother's Day, sent me flowers when my grandma passed away, organized locker room birthday parties, sent a gift to Chelsea from all of us when she got hurt, made Jess a video to tell her we miss her AND is one of the greatest wrestlers out there," Bayley tweeted.

Ruby Riott will be missed dearly by her friends in WWE

It's very evident from tweets like Bayley's and the tweet from Liv Morgan earlier today that Ruby Riott was universally loved by everyone she came in contact with within the WWE locker room.

Mia Yim, who was last seen on WWE television as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION, chimed in on Bayley's tweet as well with a simple reply.

"One of the good ones," Yim tweeted.

While we don't know where Ruby Riott will land in 90 days, we are certain that she'll shine in whichever ring and locker room that is lucky enough to have her.

What are your thoughts on Ruby Riott's WWE release? Where do you think she will end up when her 90-day non-compete expires? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

