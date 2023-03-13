Bayley roasted by WWE veteran on Twitter; Becky Lynch reacts

Becky Lynch had an epic reaction to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus insulting Bayley in her latest tweet.

A huge Six-Woman Tag Team match has been scheduled for WrestleMania this year. Big Time Becks will team up with WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita, with the trio taking on Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai).

The two teams have been taking jibes at each other on social media as WrestleMania is inching closer. Bayley recently shared a backstage picture from WrestleMania 35 featuring herself and Stratus. She revealed that Trish had a heartfelt chat with The Boss 'N' Hug Connection after the duo lost their Women's Tag Team titles at the event.

Stratus responded by hilariously roasting The Role Model in her tweet. This received a response from Becky Lynch, who was quite impressed with the roast:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

I remember 🤭

#WrestleMania We sat in the hallway of our hotel after losing the tag team titles at Wrestlemania. You talked to us til 4am sharing your secrets of the business, your personal life, your strengths and your weaknesses………….I remember 🤭 We sat in the hallway of our hotel after losing the tag team titles at Wrestlemania. You talked to us til 4am sharing your secrets of the business, your personal life, your strengths and your weaknesses………….I remember 🤭😏#WrestleMania https://t.co/NeOI7NRQjO

Becky Lynch is on cloud nine since winning the Women's Tag Team titles with Lita

On the February 27, 2023 episode of WWE RAW, Lynch and Lita defeated Damaga CTRL to win the Women's Tag Team titles. This was quite a sudden turn of events as Lynch and Lita were on-screen rivals about a year ago.

Here's what Lynch wrote on Instagram shortly before winning the titles with Lita:

"I remember being mesmerized the first time I saw @machetegirl on tv. She was cool, she was spunky and she was different . As a young woman she showed me that you could break the mold to succeed. You didn’t need to be cookie cutter. It was better if you weren’t. As a performer I’ve been able to take what she’s done and build upon it so we can keep changing the game. I could not be more proud to fight side by side on Monday. We’ve done a lot of very great things individually- but taking those tag titles and walking into WrestleMania as champions together, well, that will be pretty damn epic."

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita are a dream trio that no one would have anticipated ever seeing on WWE TV. These three women are hell-bent on putting Damage CTRL down at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen who will come out on top once the dust has settled at 'Mania.

Who will come out victorious at WrestleMania 39?

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes