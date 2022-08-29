Bayley roasts fellow WWE Superstar with 'your mom' joke

WWE Superstar Bayley has taken to social media to roast one of her locker room peers.

The Role Model has been causing havoc since her return to WWE TV at the tail end of July. She, along with her stablemates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, have repeatedly accused the other women on the roster of "not being hungry enough" and have made it their mission to smite the veterans. They are even set to face the trio of Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss at WWE Clash At The Castle on Saturday.

One of the locker room veterans in question is Carmella, who took to Twitter to talk about fruit. The self-proclaimed "Most Beautiful Woman in the WWE" claimed fruit tastes best when her mother cut it for her. Bayley saw the opportunity for a joke and took it, telling Carmella that her mother loves to cut the former Hugger's fruit for her. Though the joke is obviously kayfabe, it is one of the only interactions that The Role Model and The Princess of Staten Island have had since the former's return.

"Why does fruit always taste better when your mom cuts it???" Mella said

You can read the tweet below:

Mella Is Money 🤑 @CarmellaWWE Why does fruit always taste better when your mom cuts it??? Why does fruit always taste better when your mom cuts it???

"Your mom loves to cut my fruit." The Role Model replied

Check out her Bayley's reply below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @CarmellaWWE Your mom loves to cut my fruit @CarmellaWWE Your mom loves to cut my fruit

Carmella also made a return to WWE earlier this year, and challenged for the RAW Women's Championship back in June and July.

Bayley confronted a WWE Hall of Famer last week

The Role Model has been on a reign of annoyance and terror since returning to WWE TV.

Her victims have included the likes of the aforementioned RAW Women's Division and her greatest rival, WWE lead announcer Michael Cole. She hasn't stopped there, though, as she and her stablemates confronted WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on last week's RAW.

The trio mocked the Canadian legend before Bianca Belair would emerge to make the save. Asuka and Alexa Bliss then followed suit, and the heels backed down, before an impromptu tag match pitted Bliss/Asuka against Sky/Kai.

What did you think of Bayley's tweet? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Recommended Video: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil