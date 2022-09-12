Bayley's faction member calls out "paper champions" ahead of title rematch on WWE RAW

Multi-time women's champion Bayley's stablemate and former NXT star Dakota Kai recently called out WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Two weeks ago, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the Women's Tag Team Title Tournament to win the vacated titles. However, there was a lot of controversy surrounding the finish of the match. Kai was pinned by Aliyah despite the fact that the former NXT star was not the legal person in the match.

Following the controversy, WWE announced that Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, who is part of Bayley's new faction called Damage CTRL, took to Twitter to say she was "embarrassed for the paper champions."

"I’m honestly embarrassed for the paper champions," Kai wrote.

Fans seem to agree with WWE Superstar Dakota Kai

It seems like the WWE universe is in agreement with Dakota Kai's statement, with many believing that the "real champions" will win the tag team titles.

Check out some of the reactions below.

Stella Bloodworth @kingkotahub @ImKingKota Soon the titles will be going to the REAL champions! @ImKingKota Soon the titles will be going to the REAL champions!

XAcidburnXx @XAcidburnXx @ImKingKota Im not surprised. They will put the titles on yall just to make your return mean more @ImKingKota Im not surprised. They will put the titles on yall just to make your return mean more

One fan even alluded to the illegal pin that took place the last time these two teams faced each other.

Cliff @srlklr @ImKingKota @yssavva Why hasn't it been brought up that you weren't legal when pinned? @ImKingKota @yssavva Why hasn't it been brought up that you weren't legal when pinned?

Some fans even claimed that the current champions' title reign will end soon.

One fan even mentioned that the only "true paper champion" is The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Dexterwhitehausen 🇨🇦 @davidmackinnon5 @reigns_era @ImKingKota there is only one true paper champion and that is our tribal chief. may he reach the 1000 day reign safe from too many matches and gets the rest he richly deserves just from gracing us with his presence..bow down and acknowledge the greatest wrestler in history..roman reigns @reigns_era @ImKingKota there is only one true paper champion and that is our tribal chief. may he reach the 1000 day reign safe from too many matches and gets the rest he richly deserves just from gracing us with his presence..bow down and acknowledge the greatest wrestler in history..roman reigns

It seems like there are still expectations that Sasha Banks and Naomi will return to confront the new tag champs.

Fans will have to tune in to Monday Night RAW to see if Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky can defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to become the Women's Tag Team Champions.

It also remains to be seen whether Sasha Banks and Naomi will make their surprise return to WWE.

Do you think Damage CTRL will win the Women's Tag Team Titles on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the title will change hands on RAW? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha