Bayley’s former protege can’t wait to see her “break”

WWE Superstar Bayley's former friend who turned on her can't wait to see her "break."

Bayley first formed Damage CTRL with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in July 2022. Since then, the group has tormented the women's division and has made enemies with everyone.

As the months went by, Damage CTRL grew to become more powerful than even The Role Model imagined it would be. It all started when IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship.

Following this, Damage CTRL added more members to the group, such as Asuka and Kairi Sane, without consulting The Role Model. Over the next few weeks, Bayley would feel out of place within her own faction as the Japanese stars started mocking her.

Despite this, the former SmackDown Women's Champion won the 2024 Royal Rumble match. However, when she confronted IYO on SmackDown, Asuka and Kairi Sane ambushed her from behind. Despite all this, it looked like she still had Dakota Kai in her corner. However, that all changed when Kai turned on her friend during their tag team match on the blue brand.

Following this betrayal, The Role Model is set to take on Dakota Kai on the upcoming episode of the Friday Night Show. Ahead of their match, the former Damage CTRL member took to social media asking Kai to bring her real self. Dakota responded by saying that she can't wait to see her "break."

"You’ll see the real me because I ain’t in your shadow anymore. I’ve been compared to you throughout my entire career here. You took me under your wing because I was a “safe bet” that would always be loyal. F that. Can’t wait to see you break."

AEW star Ruby Soho adores Bayley

Ruby Soho worked for WWE for several years alongside The Role Model. They have worked against each other multiple times in the past. Although they currently work for different promotions, it seems like there is no love lost between them.

Speaking on the Bakers Bantering podcast, Ruby Soho revealed that she adores the 34-year-old and is very fortunate to be able to call her a friend.

"I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is, honestly, something I’m so fortunate enough to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that. She’s the best."

It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai stays true to her words and manages to break The Role Model on SmackDown.

