Bayley's four-word message after she bumped into Damage CTRL while the team was celebrating without her

Bayley, along with her Damage CTRL members, has made life challenging for many superstars on SmackDown. In this week's episode of blue brand, The Role Model helped Asuka pick up a victory against Charlotte Flair but wasn't a part of the initial celebrations among the group's members.

Damage CTRL faced the team of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series in a WarGames match two weeks ago. The heel faction came up short at the premium live event, but the feud between the two sides continued well into the following weeks on the blue brand.

On SmackDown this week, Asuka went one-on-one with Charlotte Flair. During the match's closing moments, The Role Model interfered and helped The Empress of Tomorrow win.

In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Asuka was seen celebrating her win with the rest of the group before The Role Model bumped into them and joined the festivities. The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion took to X/Twitter to share her thoughts on the moment.

"DAMAGE CTRL FOR LIFE!!!!!!!!! #SmackDown," wrote The Role Model.

When did Bayley form Damage CTRL?

Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai were the founding members of Damage CTRL when the group debuted at WWE SummerSlam last year. The trio made an appearance after Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch.

The trio fought off many WWE Superstars who joined forces and also saw a couple of championship reigns among themselves. Since the group's induction, it has only grown stronger. At Crown Jewel last month, Kairi Sane was added to the group when she returned and helped IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

Asuka became a part of the all-women's stable a few weeks ahead of Survivor Series. She turned on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair during a six-woman tag team match to align with Bayley, Sane, and SKY to form the new and improved version of the faction.

Over the past few months, it seems Dakota Kai has taken over the stable and is making decisions for the group behind Bayley's back. It will be interesting to see if The Role Model will be kicked out of her own faction.