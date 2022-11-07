Bayley's match at WWE Crown Jewel made history

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was part of a history-making feat during her Last Woman Standing match against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel.

After an enthralling encounter at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, the RAW Women's Champion emerged victorious over The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing match. The two women also competed in a first-ever women's gimmick match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As per Twitter handle Wrestling Stats and Info, Bayley and Belair are the first set of WWE Superstars to have collided in a one-on-one Ladder, Hell in a Cell, and Last Superstar Standing matches.

The account also went on to state that the only other superstars to achieve this feat are John Cena and the former Alberto Del Rio. However, all of their matches did not come in singles competition.

Bayley has been vying for the RAW Women's Title since her return

Since The Role Model returned at SummerSlam 2022, she has set her eyes on the RAW Women's Championship. Bayley returned with Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and the three women have since been embroiled in a feud against The EST, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.

The six women met at Clash at the Castle, where The Role Model pinned Belair to get the win for her team. The multi-time women's champion then faced the current RAW Women's Champion in a Ladder Match at Extreme Rules, where the latter emerged victorious.

Their latest collision came at Crown Jewel in a Last Woman Standing match. Despite the former champion's efforts, she failed to defeat The EST.

The two women feuded last year over the SmackDown Women's Title. Ahead of their match at Money in the Bank, The Role Model injured herself and was on the sidelines until her return at SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen how their current feud will pan out in the near future.

