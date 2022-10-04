Bayley's RAW Women's Championship contract signing for historic Extreme Rules match ends in utter chaos

The RAW Women's Championship contract signing between Bayley and Bianca Belair for Extreme Rules ended in utter chaos.

Ever since her return from injury, the former women's champion has been a nuisance to Bianca Belair. The RAW Women's Champion has often tried to fend off the trio of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley despite having reliable allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

A few weeks ago, The Role Model challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. To make it official, WWE announced a contract signing for tonight's episode of the red brand.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion wasted no time signing the contract. During the segment, The Role Model stated that she used to be like Bianca Belair, but soon the cheers faded, and the fans slowly turned on her.

Hence, she stopped caring for the fans and clawed her way back to the top. At this point, Bianca Belair asked the former SmackDown Women's Champion to shut up, and she signed the contract.

Belair then accused her Extreme Rules opponent of pretending to be someone she's not, and that's why fans didn't connect with her. She also claimed that the former NXT Women's Champion failed to evolve, and people quickly saw through her.

Bayley then asked how her girls were, and we saw her stablemates attacking Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage. The RAW Women's Champion rushed backstage and pried a chair off Asuka's knee. A fuming Alexa Bliss then challenged IYO SKY to a match.

The match between Bianca Belair and The Role Model is becoming more intense as the days pass. Only time will tell if Bayley will be able to defeat the EST of WWE.

Who do you think will win at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at Extreme Rules? Bianca Belair Bayley 12 votes so far