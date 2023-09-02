Bayley's rival has another major appearance change on SmackDown 

Bayley's rival Shotzi has been a thorn in her side for a while now, and that's what happened when she shaved her head to showcase a newer "psycho" side to herself. Shotzi has again had an appearance change.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Damage CTRL leader faced Shotzi, who grew her hair out more and adjusted for another unique new look:

Bayley certainly seemed a bit spooked by it, and she would ultimately fall to Shotzi thanks to some assistance from Charlotte Flair.

It seems like it's been a while coming for Damage CTRL, who took Bianca Belair out last week and effectively wrote her off the television. However, one of the other women in the women's title match at SummerSlam, Charlotte Flair, made an appearance to take out the champion IYO SKY.

As a result of that, Shotzi was able to pick up the victory against Bayley.

Post-match, Charlotte gave Shotzi a huge endorsement - teasing an unlikely alliance in the future. Don't be surprised if Charlotte Flair emerges as one of IYO SKY's challengers while Shotzi helps her in the battle against Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL has been a force to be reckoned with since their debut last year, but they're only reaching their potential now.

