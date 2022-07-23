Bayley's two-word reaction to top AEW star's challenge

WWE Superstar Bayley responded to AEW star Britt Baker's invitation to walk through the forbidden door for a match.

The invitation came about when the former AEW Women's Champion joined Cam Heyward as a guest on the Not Just Football podcast. Britt stated on the podcast that she'd love to stand across the ring with any of the four horsewomen. She then laid down a challenge to the injured star.

Responding to Baker's proposal on Twitter, the WWE Superstar said:

"Ding Dong"

Britt Baker mentioned that she came back from injury better than ever, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion could also do the same.

While AEW is known for organizing cross-promotion matches, WWE has maintained its exclusivity for some time now. However, with Vince McMahon no longer at the helm, fans are speculating if WWE is willing to go through the "forbidden door".

Bayley could soon return to WWE programming

The Role Model has been on the sidelines since July last year. She suffered an ACL injury while training at the company's performance center. Bayley was set to face Bianca Belair at Money In The Bank, but the unfortunate injury derailed those plans.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Bayley has now officially been out of action for ONE FULL YEAR now.



Crazy.



Only a matter of time 🤞🤞🤞 Bayley has now officially been out of action for ONE FULL YEAR now.Crazy.Only a matter of time 🤞🤞🤞 https://t.co/Sw0caOLBUD

It seems like she has put injury woes behind her as she was spotted at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando earlier this year.

As per a recent report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former SmackDown Women's Champion will be in Nashville over the SummerSlam weekend:

"For those who have asked about the status of Bayley and when she's slated to return to WWE programming, PWInsider.com has learned she is scheduled to be in Nashville for SummerSlam weekend. Bayley has been out of action since last summer after tearing her ACL while working out in the WWE Performance Center to prepare for the company's return to live crowds in the post-Thunderdome era," wrote Johnson.

The upcoming premium live event will emanate from the Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30th.

The Role Model's last match in WWE was a mixed tag team match where she teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Cesaro and Bianca Belair. She was undrafted after the 2021 draft and could return to either brand.

Would you like to see Britt Baker clash with Bayley in a dream match? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

