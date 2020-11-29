WWE have several legends in the locker room, who have had 20-30 years of experience in the business. The Undertaker was seen as a locker room leader for a long time, but there are a few others who lead the locker room as well. Rey Mysterio, who has been a part of the WWE family for quite a while, has seemingly taken up the mantle of helping younger stars.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the most talented young stars in the company, who could be a key part of the company for the next five years or more.

Bayley, in a recent appearance on the Table Talk podcast, spoke about how Rey Mysterio helped her and Sasha Banks backstage.

Bayley on how Rey Mysterio helped her and Sasha Banks backstage in WWE

She revealed on the podcast that ahead of their match, Banks and Bayley sat down with Rey Mysterio and watched a match that he was in.

"I really love any Rey Mysterio matches. Recently, getting ready for my matches with Sasha, Rey was having us watch matches with him and Psychosis. So, I've actually watched a lot of those matches. Any Rey Mysterio match is always fun and something you can enjoy as a fan." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Mysterio and Psychosis had a few matches in WCW in the 90s, and the two feuded once again in the 2000s after Psychosis was signed by WWE. They had a match at ECW One Night Stand in 2006, where Mysterio won the match. Mysterio had spoken about Banks and Bayley earlier this year and revealed that both Superstars were fans of the Lucha Libre style of wrestling.

"I would love to do a tag match with Sasha [Banks.] I think she trained Lucha for a minute. She even went down to Mexico and trained there for a minute with Kalisto. But yeah, Sasha and Bayley love that Lucha Libre style man. They're hungry. They're really hungry."

Bayley and Sasha Banks faced each other at Hell in a Cell, where the former lost the SmackDown Women's title. The two former best friends faced each other on SmackDown once again, where Banks retained her title.