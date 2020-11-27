Bayley has become one of WWE's most important Superstars in the women's division, with her heel turn last year adding more layers to her character. She has become one of the senior figures in the women's division in the absence of the likes of Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and more recently Charlotte Flair.

She has held the women's division together alongside the likes of Asuka and Sasha Banks, and it was even revealed by Sonya Deville earlier this year that the two-time SmackDown Women's Champion is a locker room leader.

Bayley, in a recent appearance on the Table Talk podcast, spoke about the Australian duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Bayley on Peyton Royce and being disappointed she's not got opportunities in WWE

Bayley revealed that both Royce and Kay lived with her briefly when they arrived to the United States of America from Australia. She praised Royce's ring work and said that she's always had an eye on her, and bemoaned the fact that she's not got many opportunities.

“I’ve always seen something in her. When she first started, her and Billie Kay lived with me for the first month when they moved to America because it was hard when they were coming all the way from Australia to find an apartment. It’s hard to get a car. I knew Billie from before. I didn’t know Peyton at all but she was awesome and super sweet. Once I saw her get in the ring, I was like, wow dude, you’re incredible. I’ve always had an eye for her. She just hasn’t had the time to show that even when IIconics were the Tag Team Champions. She just hasn’t had that spotlight yet. It kills me that she hasn’t had that yet.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Bayley feuded with Royce and Kay earlier this year when she was in a tag team with Sasha Banks. The two tag teams feuded last year as well, for the Women's Tag Team championships, but both teams have split up.

With Bayley on SmackDown and Royce on RAW, it'll be a while before they can face off against each other.