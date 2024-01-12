Bayley says she might let 36-year-old WWE veteran eliminate her from the Royal Rumble if they make a surprise return

Bayley recently commented on which veterans she would like to see return during the Women's Royal Rumble match. One of her picks was AJ Lee, CM Punk's wife and a former champion in WWE.

Damage CTRL, a heel stable led by The Role Model, has big plans heading into WrestleMania 40. Asuka and Kairi Sane want to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and Bayley's goal is to finally win the Rumble and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, their plans could fail if a former wrestler were to enter the 30-woman bout.

During an appearance on Gabby AF, Bayley mentioned some people she'd love to see make a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble. She added that if AJ Lee were to return during the match, she might let the 36-year-old eliminate her.

"Whoever wants to do a surprise entrance, just get ready to get thrown out by me. Mickie James is always awesome, I would love to see her again. Her music hits hard. Trish and Lita are always so fun to get those reactions; although they were just around not too long ago, still a good reaction. In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn't mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That's how much I respect her," said Bayley. (H/T Fightful)

Bayley is set to take on Bianca Belair tonight on WWE SmackDown

The Role Model and her long-time rival Bianca Belair will again lock horns tonight on SmackDown.

The two stars had their first match during the COVID-19 Era, and they feuded again after the Damage CTRL leader returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022.

They're two of the biggest female stars in the company, and they both know how to entertain fans. Bianca Belair has emerged victorious in most of her matches, so it'll be interesting to see whose hand will be raised tonight on the blue brand.

