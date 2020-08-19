AEW star Ricky Starks recently posted a tweet hyping up the latest edition of AEW Dark, consisting of 11 matches. Starks' tweet was met with a response by none other than WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who had nothing but praise for the young gun. She told Starks that she is his No.1 fan, and that he's "too handsome for hardcore". Bayley also mentioned Starks' back injury, and stated that she hopes he is doing better.

Starks responded to Bayley's praise and assured her that his scars have healed. Check out the exchange below:

Hi #1 fan Bayley...



I am your #1 fan as well🤗



I'll get you an exclusive scoop: my scars have healed up. Thankfully our talent will last forever 🙏 — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) August 18, 2020

Bayley is doing quite well for herself as SmackDown Women's Champion

It has been a while since Bayley became SmackDown Women's Champion. She has put down women one after the other in her quest to stay on the top, on the blue brand. Bayley will put her title on the line against Asuka at the upcoming SummerSlam 2020 event.

Ricky Starks is one of AEW's latest signees. He was previously NWA's inaugural World TV Champion, and has a bright future ahead of him. In an interview with Sportskeeda, mere weeks before his debut, Starks opened up on a variety of topics, including his arrival in NWA.

The NWA found me through these vignettes that I posted online. I don't think they ever saw me wrestle, I don't think they ever heard me talk, but they saw these vignettes that I produced. From that they thought, 'This guy's pretty creative'. They brought me in, I did the Powerr episode.

His AEW debut was against Cody in a TNT title match. Even though he lost the bout, Starks impressed Tony Khan with his ability in the ring and ended up bagging a contract with AEW. His fan would want nothing but to see him rise up the ranks in All Elite Wrestling, and have a long and fulfilling career in the promotion.