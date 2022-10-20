Bayley recently sent a tweet to Roxanne Perez, saying she should have chosen her over Raquel Rodriguez to compete against Cora Jade on WWE NXT.

While Perez chose Rodriguez to face Jade, Cora Jade picked Rhea Ripley to square off against the 20-year-old on this week's star-studded edition of NXT. Despite a resilient effort, Roxanne Perez fell short against Ripley after Dominik Mysterio interfered for timely assistance.

Later in the night, when Jade and Rodriguez collided, the match ended in DQ after Perez came out to stop her arch-rival from using a pipe to attack Raquel.

A few hours ago, Perez shared a picture of herself sitting on Raquel Rodriguez's shoulder from WWE NXT. Bayley responded to the photo by tweeting that Rodriguez lost the match for her and that she should have chosen her instead to compete against Cora Jade.

"She literally lost the match for you. Told you I was the only right choice," tweeted Bayley.

Bayley has a big match ahead on next week's WWE RAW

While The Rode Model didn't get a chance to perform on NXT this week, she has a big match lined up for next week's WWE RAW. Bayley will compete against Bianca Belair in a non-title contest.

The bout is a result of Bayley distracting the EST of WWE in her tag team match on this week's RAW, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae in a losing cause against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

#WWERAW Bayley vs Bianca Belair in a non title match next week.I guess Bayley gets her win back.Although it's not for the title so it'll feel empty. But it's something I suppose. Bayley vs Bianca Belair in a non title match next week.I guess Bayley gets her win back.Although it's not for the title so it'll feel empty. But it's something I suppose. #WWERAW https://t.co/5XKJE2nz20

Bayley and Belair earlier collided at Extreme Rules 2022, where the latter retained her title in a show-stealing Ladder match. It's safe to say The Role Model would head into next week's bout hoping to seek vengeance for her loss at the Premium Live Event and insert herself back into the title picture.

Do you think Roxanne Perez should have chosen Bayley over Raquel Rodriguez to compete against Cora Jade on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

