Bayley seemingly confirms heel turn

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has seemingly confirmed her heel turn on social media. The Role Model has been struggling with her inner self of late.

Ad

The 36-year-old is currently having a year to forget, having missed out on competing at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Recent editions of Monday Night RAW featured vignettes of the former Damage CTRL leader blaming herself for the current dissatisfactory state of her career. She could hear her past personas fighting each other.

Bayley recently took to her X/Twitter account to seemingly confirm that she had finally turned heel after all the teases. The veteran noted a short quote insinuating that she would be focusing on her gains even if it meant compromising her integrity and ethics.

Ad

Trending

"KILL THE SOUL, turn a profit," she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE KILL THE SOUL, turn a profit

Ad

Former WWE champion wants to wrestle Bayley

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez recently expressed her desire to lock horns with Bayley in a singles match.

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, The Prodigy noted that she needed to settle her unfinished business with the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion in a one-on-one contest. The Judgment Day member added that they needed to settle their score before the end of the year.

Ad

"I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match.] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025," she said.

Ad

You can check out Roxanne Perez's comments in the video below:

The Role Model feuded with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at the beginning of 2025. However, she did not compete with The Prodigy in a one-on-one contest. It remains to be seen if and when the two wrestle each other in singles competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More