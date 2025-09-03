Bayley seemingly confirms heel turn

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has seemingly confirmed her heel turn on social media. The Role Model has been struggling with her inner self of late.
The 36-year-old is currently having a year to forget, having missed out on competing at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. Recent editions of Monday Night RAW featured vignettes of the former Damage CTRL leader blaming herself for the current dissatisfactory state of her career. She could hear her past personas fighting each other.
Bayley recently took to her X/Twitter account to seemingly confirm that she had finally turned heel after all the teases. The veteran noted a short quote insinuating that she would be focusing on her gains even if it meant compromising her integrity and ethics.
"KILL THE SOUL, turn a profit," she wrote.
You can check out the X/Twitter post below:
Former WWE champion wants to wrestle Bayley
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez recently expressed her desire to lock horns with Bayley in a singles match.
During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, The Prodigy noted that she needed to settle her unfinished business with the inaugural WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion in a one-on-one contest. The Judgment Day member added that they needed to settle their score before the end of the year.
"I think me and Bayley have some unfinished business. And I think that we need to settle it in a one-on-one ring. I mean, one-on-one match in the middle of that ring. [The host points out that the two have never wrestled each other in a singles match.] No, never. Never. Never. Never. So, yeah, I think we need to finish that for sure by the end of 2025," she said.
You can check out Roxanne Perez's comments in the video below:
The Role Model feuded with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade at the beginning of 2025. However, she did not compete with The Prodigy in a one-on-one contest. It remains to be seen if and when the two wrestle each other in singles competition.