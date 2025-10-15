  • home icon
Bayley seemingly confirms WWE breakup with partner 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:53 GMT
Bayley recently shared a message with her fans on Twitter/X, where she all but confirmed that she was breaking up with her partner in WWE. The Role Model reacted after Lyra Valkyria returned to NXT to reunite with Tatum Paxley.

Valkryia and Paxley go a long way back in WWE, as they were once friends, only to turn foes after the latter showed her true colors last year. Once Lyra Valkyria moved up to the main roster on RAW, she established herself as a formidable force to be reckoned with, even becoming the inaugural Women's IC Champion. Plus, she also began a fruitful yet volatile on-screen pairing with Bayley.

Valkyria and Bayley teamed up on RAW this week, where they secured a crucial win over their arch-rivals, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. However, their relationship is yet again under strain as Bayley has hinted that they might be done after Lyra Valkyria showed up in NXT to reunite with Tatum Paxley.

The Role Model fired off a tweet, writing that their tag team match on Monday might have been a one-off thing and that they might not team up again.

Check out her tweet below:

"MAYBE SHE REALLY MEANT THAT TAG MATCH ON MONDAY was A ONE TIME THING………………………………………….." she tweeted.
Could Bayley and Lyra Valkyria go to war soon in WWE?

While Lyra Valkyria has been reluctant to team with Bayley of late on RAW, the latter seems adamant to make things work between them. That being said, going by how things have been far from smooth between them, there's a chance their partnership could blow up for good, eventually pitting them against each other.

With Survivor Series 2025 just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see if WWE fast-tracks the feud and has Bayley and Valkyria go to war at the show.

