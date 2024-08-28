Bayley seemingly expresses displeasure over recent WWE booking

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has seemingly expressed displeasure over her booking. The Role Model has been absent from television since the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The 35-year-old defeated her former stablemate, IYO SKY, at WrestleMania XL to win the Women's Championship. Unfortunately, her booking after winning the title went downhill. She was not a part of any significant feud or storyline since Damage CTRL got drafted to RAW.

Bayley's rather lackluster title reign came to an end at SummerSlam as she lost to Nia Jax. The champion put forth an impressive fight against the Queen of the Ring. However, interference from Tiffany Stratton sealed the deal for the challenger.

The former Damage CTRL member recently took to her X/Twitter account to post a graphic image of a quote from podcaster Jay Shetty to seemingly share her honest take on her recent WWE run. Bayley hinted she is not okay with her booking and believes she deserves better.

Bayley was impressed with recent WWE NXT match

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship earlier this year at NXT Battleground. The two put forth a highly engaging contest, which ended with the 22-year-old defending her title after a hard-fought battle.

In a recent interview with the NYC Demon Diva, the inaugural WWE Women's Grandslam Champion claimed she was impressed by the TNA star at Royal Rumble. She praised the title contest between Perez and Grace, suggesting it should have been the main event. Bayley added that the match was good enough to be featured on RAW or SmackDown.

"I mean, everybody keeps bringing up Jordynne Grace just because she is awesome. You know, she did great in the Rumble. It was fun to watch her go, and I really appreciate the way she carried herself in the locker room. So that showed me a lot just at the Rumble [...] I believe they should have been the main event. That's not a knock on the main event. It's just because they killed it, and it was a very special match. I feel like that's probably one of the easiest ones that we can make happen on a main RAW or SmackDown-type show, and it's just off the top of my head," she said. [From 2:12 onwards]

Check out the entire interview in the video below:

The Role Model once again lost to Nia Jax in a title match at a recent WWE Live Show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the veteran performer following her recent losses against The Irresistible Force.

