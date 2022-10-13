"What’s your address again?" - Bayley seemingly threatens to confront WWE personality in real life

Bayley recently took to Twitter to take digs at WWE personality Kayla Braxton. She seemingly threatened to confront Braxton in real life as well.

During a recent back-and-forth between the two, Braxton brought up The Role Model's recent injury history. She was sidelined for over a year due to a torn ACL suffered in 2021.

In response to the same, the Damage CTRL leader sent the following four-worded message:

"What’s your address again?"

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Responding to the same tweet, Braxton sarcastically wrote:

"I can’t remember"

Check out Kayla Braxton's reply to Bayley:

After her recent injury, The Role Model returned at this year's SummerSlam premium live event. She confronted Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch following their RAW Women's Championship Match and also introduced her new faction, Damage CTRL, to the WWE Universe.

The group consists of former NXT stars IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Together, the trio has established their place as one of the strongest aspects on the WWE Women's Division.

Bayley thinks that Kayla Braxton tweets "too much"

It is safe to say that Bayley is one of the most active WWE stars on social media. During her recent friendly banter with Kayla Braxton, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that the WWE personality tweets "too much."

Following a back-and-forth between the two, the 33-year-old WWE star tweeted out the following:

"How do you tell someone they tweet too much?"

At the recently concluded Extreme Rules premium live event, she was unsuccessful in dethroning Bianca Belair and winning the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair was previously pinned by her arch-rival in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. However, The EST got back to winning ways by securing a big Ladder Match victory in Philadelphia.

It remains to be seen if the two women will run it back in a potential rematch down the road.

What do you make of The Role Model's WWE run since returning from injury? Sound off in the comment section

