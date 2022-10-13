Top WWE Superstar thinks Kayla Braxton tweets "too much"

WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton and the leader of Damage CTRL, Bayley, recently engaged in friendly banter on Twitter.

Bayley is one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars on the current roster. She is also quite a blast on social media and occasionally takes hilarious shots at her co-workers and fans.

Bayley recently had an amusing exchange with Kayla Braxton on Twitter. Braxton asked fans how to tell someone that they talk too much, and the tweet came to The Role Model's notice. Bayley responded with a funny jibe at Braxton by hinting that she tweets too much.

Check out the exchange below:

"How do you nicely tell someone that they’re way too long-winded and that you struggle having conversations with them because they don’t ever let you (the professional talker) get a word in?" asked Kayla.

"How do you tell someone they tweet too much?" Bayley responded.

Kayla Braxton reacted to Bayley's jibe with a funny GIF

When it comes to using GIFs pertaining to specific moods, there aren't many in WWE who can trump Kayla Braxton. She had a hilarious GIF ready in response to Bayley's tweet.

Check it out below:

This is certainly not the first time that Kayla and Bayley have had a fun back-and-forth on Twitter. Earlier this year, Braxton teased entering the Women's Royal Rumble match as a joke. This received a response from Bayley, who stated that she would return at the annual free-for-all just to throw the backstage interviewer out of the ring.

Not long ago, Damage CTRL made an appearance on WWE's The Bump. Braxton didn't miss the opportunity to take a shot at Bayley as soon as the announcement was made. She took to Twitter and jokingly wrote that Bayley has "half a brain."

After appearing on The Bump, Bayley took a jibe at Kayla for not showing up and added that she was scared to face her.

Share your reactions to Bayley's hilarious banter with Kayla!

