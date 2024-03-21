Bayley sends 2-word message; hints at achieving major feat in her WWE career

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to social media to send a two-word message ahead of her major clash with IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

After winning the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Role Model made her intentions clear of facing Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. However, things took a massive turn after Damage CTRL betrayed her. The 34-year-old then challenged SKY for the Women's Championship at the Show of Shows.

A fan recently took to Twitter to post that they believed Bayley had achieved everything since her debut in WWE. This post caught The Role Model's attention, and she did not agree with the fan. The star seemingly hinted at achieving a major feat at WrestleMania by winning the title.

"Not everything," Bayley wrote.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Dakota Kai said Damage CTRL betrayed Bayley because she was "too controlling"

During a recent interview on 97.7 QLZ, Dakota Kai said she was grateful to Bayley for everything she had done for Damage CTRL.

Kai also mentioned that they betrayed The Role Model because they felt she was too controlling as the leader.

"So, I am grateful to Bayley, right? She allowed me to come back to the company, she has given both IYO and I a lot of opportunities. But, I think at the end of the day, if you have a parent that is a little bit too controlling of the things you do, that is how we felt. We felt like we could do a lot more without her leash on us," said Dakota Kai.

Dakota Kai added that she thought it was pretty weird that everyone was now taking Bayley's side, who she felt was the mastermind behind all Damage CTRL shenanigans.

"It is really weird to me that everyone is suddenly taking her side when the last couple of years she has been the ringmaster of all of the shenanigans we've kind of gone through. So, you know, that is a whole other thing. I think without Bayley in the group, we are wanting to take this to another level," she said.

Many fans believe The Role Model will finally dethrone IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the 34-year-old's future.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Who are you backing between Bayley and IYO SKY for WrestleMania XL? Bayley will win! IYO SKY will retain! 0 votes View Discussion