Bayley sends 2-word message after major non-WWE announcement

It has been a few weeks since the WWE Universe last saw Bayley. The Role Model is sidelined following a kayfabe injury due to an attack by Becky Lynch. Recently, amid her absence, she sent a two-word message following a major non-WWE announcement.

The non-WWE announcement concerns the company's partners, TNA. A few months ago, the Stamford-based promotion joined forces with the Nashville-based promotion to provide wrestlers with more opportunities. Now, it seems these prospects are also being extended to former WWE Superstars, as TNA has announced the signing of Indi Hartwell.

The Australian star signed with TNA on April 27, 2025, and recently, the company shared a promotional video hyping up their newest addition to the Knockouts Division. Bayley reacted to this video and referred to a statement made by Indi Hartwell towards the end, where she claimed she wanted to be "The Knockout."

"THEE Knockout," tweeted Bayley.

Following her WWE release, Hartwell spent some time on the independent scene. Now, she has found a new home with TNA and is sure to make quite the "impact." Who knows? She may even get to go head-to-head with The Role Model sometime later.

Bayley was recently spotted with a pair of former WWE Superstars

Despite her absence, Bayley has been keeping herself quite busy. While keeping up with the happenings of the pro wrestling industry, she has also been going out and working on her craft.

In the process, she ran into two former WWE Superstars. Earlier today, the 35-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram story. In it, she can be seen in the middle flanked by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, formerly known as The IIconics.

The Role Model trained with them at the Flatbacks Wrestling School, which is owned by Tyler Breeze, and Peyton Royce's husband, NXT Superstar Shawn Spears.

It's great to see The Role Model out and about, especially considering there were some concerns after news broke that she had been sidelined and taken off the WrestleMania 41 match card. Hopefully, she will make her return to the ring very soon.

