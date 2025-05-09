Bayley shares an update amid WWE absence

WWE fans have not heard from Bayley since she was pulled from WrestleMania 41 due to a storyline injury. She has now provided an update amid her TV absence.

The Role Model was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. She partnered with Lyra Valkyria to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

However, the Irish duo's run didn't last long, as The Man turned on her protege after losing the titles to The Judgment Day members on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

Lynch also confessed to putting Bayley out of commission. There's no update on when The Role Model will return after being written off with a dislocated shoulder and a labrum tear.

Earlier today, Bayley took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself with Billie Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics, training at Flatbacks Wrestling School, which is owned by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze.

Check out the screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Will Bayley return at WWE Backlash 2025?

Bayley has been name-dropped quite a few times during the ongoing rivalry between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch on RAW. It is safe to assume that she will be inserted into this storyline upon her return.

Given the nature of her kayfabe injury, it would be a surprise if she shows up this weekend.

The Man is gearing up to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in St. Louis on May 10.

Lynch and Valkyria are no strangers to each other, as they have previously crossed paths in a high-stakes match.

Lyra Valkyria is currently 1-0 against Becky Lynch in singles competition, having dethroned the Irishwoman for the WWE NXT Women's Championship in 2023.

Will The Man be able to exact her revenge and capture the only title that eluded her otherwise Hall of Fame-worthy career? Fans must tune in to Backlash to find out.

