Bayley sends a 6-word message after The Kabuki Warriors' massive title win on WWE SmackDown

Bayley has taken to social media to comment on The Kabuki Warriors winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on WWE SmackDown this week.

Damage CTRL's plan to conquer the division is almost in full effect, as Kairi Sane and Asuka defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the blue brand this week to win the tag titles for the second time. Their other plan is for Bayley to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match and dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

After The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, Bayley took to X to send out a photo of all of them together. She wrote:

"IT’S NOT A STORY, IT’S DESTINY!!!!!! #SmackDown #DamageCTRL."

Bayley comments on a potential match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

The Eradicator recently surpassed 300 days as Women's World Champion. It's also been a while since she was last pinned in a match. Many women would love to dethrone her, but those who have tried have failed.

Speaking to The New York Post, Bayley expressed interest in facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. She said it would be a dream match for her.

“If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before. She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have - besides Damage CTRL - a bada** group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad," she said.

Many fans are rooting for the Damage CTRL leader to win the Rumble. It'll be interesting to see whether she'll manage to outlast 29 other women to emerge victorious.

