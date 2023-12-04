Bayley sends angry four-word message after Randy Orton hits an RKO on Nick Aldis

WWE Superstar Bayley sent a message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after he was attacked by Randy Orton last week.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, The Viper had to choose between signing a deal with RAW or SmackDown. When Nick Aldis assured Orton that he would give him The Bloodline, the veteran couldn't resist and ended up signing a deal with the blue brand.

In a big twist, Randy Orton hit an RKO on Nick Aldis after signing the contract and becoming a SmackDown-exclusive superstar. Aldis later shared a post stating that it was all going well before The Viper hit an RKO on him.

The post came to Bayley's notice, who seemed quite annoyed with it. She sent an angry message to Aldis, telling him to get over it:

Randy Orton will now go after The Bloodline

Last year, The Bloodline brutally attacked Orton and Matt Riddle on an episode of SmackDown following an Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match.

Orton later went on a hiatus that lasted more than a year. He finally made his long-anticipated WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Later, Orton cut a promo on RAW, making it known that he wanted The Bloodline:

"I've got a bit of unfinished business to attend to, and that business has to do with The Bloodline. Now if anybody kind of gets where they were coming from, it's me. I kind of made a career of putting people on the shelf. Maybe I can forgive but I can't forget. Matter is I've got a bag of receipts for every single member, and when I say that, I mean every single member," Orton said. "Nashville, I feel you know what form of receipts those are going to come in. Those are going to come in the form of the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, R...K...O!" [H/T Comicbook]

As for Nick Aldis, he doesn't seem upset or angry at Orton after what happened on last week's SmackDown. It remains to be seen if Orton will face any repercussions for attacking the SmackDown GM.

