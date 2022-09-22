Bayley sends a two-word message to Saraya FKA Paige after her AEW debut

Bayley shared her reaction to Saraya fka Paige's massive All Elite Wrestling debut at tonight's AEW's Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Saraya parted ways with WWE in July this year. Since then, many fans have been hoping to see her in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. Tonight, The Anti-Diva came out to a loud pop and declared that AEW is her house.

Soon after she made her AEW debut, Saraya took to Twitter to react to the same. Her tweet received a response from one of her real-life best friends, WWE Superstar Bayley.

Check out the interaction below:

How did fans react to Paige and Bayley's Twitter exchange?

The former Divas Champion's surprise AEW debut is currently blowing up on Twitter.

Bayley's response to the debut also received several reactions from fans who are excited about Saraya's future:

Bayley's first-ever singles outing with Saraya occurred on the February 21, 2013, taping of WWE NXT. The match ended with Saraya picking up a big win over The Role Model.

Over the next four years, the duo shared the ring several times. In late 2017, Saraya suffered a career-threatening injury and was forced to retire soon after. She spent the next few years taking on a bunch of non-wrestling roles for WWE.

The Role Model has always had massive praise for Saraya. The latter helped Bayley when she first started. The Anti-Diva apparently looked out for her and introduced her "to all the right people."

Paige hasn't wrestled a match in five long years, and her neck injury has prevented her from stepping back into the ring even though people have been clamoring for an in-ring return. It remains to be seen what AEW has in store for her in the near future.

What was your immediate reaction to Saraya's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far