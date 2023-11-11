WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley shared a bold message after welcoming Kairi Sane and Asuka as a part of Damage CTRL.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Damage CTRL faced Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka for a six-woman tag team match. The match initially began with The Role Model and The EST. The match was dominated by Damage CTRL as Asuka decided to betray her partners and attack Belair using the mist.

After the match, Asuka and Sane aligned with the heel stable, thus getting involved with The Role Model, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY.

Taking to social media, Bayley sent out a bold message to the WWE Universe, hinting at becoming stronger after the arrival of Sane and Asuka.

"LET THE WHOLE WORLD SCREAM MY NAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

WWE Superstar Shotzi shared some words of appreciation for Bayley

Although the two superstars have been in a tussle for quite a long time, Shotzi expressed her honest feelings about The Role Model. She opened up on how The Role Model has inspired her, and the shared space between them has always been meaningful.

Shotzi also added that the Damage CTRL leader has always been supportive, and that is what she loves and cherishes the most about The Role Model.

"I got to work with Bayley with it too. Bayley has always been like a huge role model to me. So to have that moment with her, to share this like meaningful moment with her was really awesome, and like, you know, I didn't really like say much of it but like everyone kinda knew anyway, and like, that really resonated with my sister, and she got like a lot of support from my fans which I really love and appreciate too," Shotzi said.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Damage CTRL in the near future.

