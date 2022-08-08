"I’ll never forgive you" - Bayley sends bold message after frosty reception in Canada

Bayley returned last month at WWE SummerSlam and is out to remind everyone of exactly who she is.

The former SmackDown women's champion returned to the company alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as the trio look for the respect she believes they are due from the WWE Universe.

Five years ago in Toronto, Canada, Bayley was booed loudly on WWE RAW as a babyface when she cut a promo in the ring with a sling on her arm after suffering a separated shoulder.

The Role Model was reminded of the moment on social media and responded by reminding the fans in Toronto that she will never forgive them and that she'll see them on August 22 for Monday Night RAW.

"I'll never forgive you, Toronto. I'll see you idiots on the 22nd," Bayley said in a tweet.

Bayley and Liv Morgan have something in common when it comes to the WWE Universe

This moment was likely brought up due to what happened to current SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on Friday night, where the WWE Universe booed her during his promo with Kayla Braxton.

Morgan retained her championship in controversial fashion at SummerSlam against Ronda Rousey, and fans responded by booing the champion and reminding her that she tapped out.

While Morgan took it all in stride and thanked the WWE Universe for calling her out on her crap, other WWE Superstars like Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton took to social media after the segment to voice their displeasure towards the fans who treated Morgan badly.

While Morgan and Bayley are on separate brands, it's interesting to see just how closely their two situations parallel one another five years apart.

Do you remember this instance from Toronto five years ago? Does it remind you of what Liv Morgan had to endure Friday night on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

