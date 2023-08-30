Bayley sends a cryptic message to 8-time champion

Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a cryptic message to a former champion, whom Damage CTRL member IYO SKY recently dethroned.

The superstar in question is none other than former WWE Women's Champion Asuka. Taking to Twitter, The Empress of Tomorrow recently shared merch from SummerSlam 2023, featuring herself, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

The Triple Threat Match at SummerSlam saw Belair dethrone Asuka to win the Women's Title. Shortly afterward, Damage CTRL made a big statement with SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on The EST to become the new champion.

Bayley responded to Asuka's tweet by tweeting a GIF featuring all three members of Damage CTRL, including Dakota Kai. In the process, The Role Model reminded the eight-time champion of her loss to SKY again.

Check out the former SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet:

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the rise of Bayley's Damage CTRL faction

The wrestling world has been impressed by the steady rise of Damage CTRL since it debuted at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell briefly spoke about IYO SKY's latest title defense against Zelina Vega.

He was impressed by the match and the clean finish. Mantell said:

"I liked this match, I really did. I liked the clean finish it was what it should've been anyway. I'm sure they didn't try to do anything after it because they might not have a path written out yet. So we don't know where they're gonna go."

Mantell is also a fan of Damage CTRL, as he added:

"I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.' Then they do something else. And when they do something that really just shakes the boat, you'll get on board with it. They're likable. Bayley is great. Bayley is out there running her mouth, you kind of like her anyway. So, I'll see where they go."

Despite the past tension within the stable, things seem to have sorted out quite nicely between The Role Model and The Genius of the Sky, at least for now.

