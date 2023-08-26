"I'll see where they go" - Former WWE employee enthralled by Damage CTRL's steady rise to the top (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Damage CTRL moving to the top of the card over time.

IYO SKY was in action this week on SmackDown in her first title defense against Zelina Vega. Her teammates Bayley and Dakota Kai were also at ringside, willing her on. The Genius of the Sky showed why she is the champ as she defeated the LWO member with an Over the Moonsault.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that he liked watching Zelina and IYO go toe-to-toe for the WWE Women's Championship.

"I liked this match, I really did. I liked the clean finish it was what it should've been anyway. I'm sure they didn't try to do anything after it because they might not have a path written out yet. So we don't know where they're gonna go."

He detailed that Damage CTRL has been going from strength to strength over the last few months. He also commended Bayley for being the spokesperson of the group and how she is helping the team get over.

"I do like that team though. It's like anything else, when you get something new, the first time you see it, you go, 'Meh, I don't know. It's okay.' Then they do something else. And when they do something that really just shakes the boat, you'll get on board with it. They're likable. Bayley is great. Bayley is out there running her mouth, you kind of like her anyway. So, I'll see where they go." [From 37:25 - 38:15]

WWE celebrated the lives of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was dedicated to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. The show started off with the traditional ten-bell salute in respect for the two stars.

Throughout the show, there were several video packages to celebrate the incredible spirit that Bray Wyatt and Hall of Famer Terry Funk brought to the ring. Cody Rhodes delivered a passionate promo on the career of the former ECW Champion, while LA Knight gave a touching tribute to The Eater of Worlds.

