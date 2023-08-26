We got another action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with great matches and heartwarming tributes to the late Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

Rey Mysterio def. Grayson Waller

IYO SKY def. Zelina Vega to retain the WWE Women's Championship

The Street Profits def. The Brawling Brutes

LA Knight def. Finn Balor

Expand Tweet

SmackDown started with a memorial graphic for the late Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk. The superstars present, including Eric Rowan, were out on the stage for a ten-bell salute. We got a touching video package to remember Bray Wyatt and his character, the Fiend before we headed for the night's first match.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results (August 25, 2023): Rey Mysterio vs. Grayson Waller

Expand Tweet

Rey got the first takedown and sent Waller into the corner for some strikes before the latter dodged a 619. Waller took over for a bit and sent Mysterio into the turnbuckles before missing a powerbomb. Rey came back with a big DDT and a running senton reminiscent of Bray Wyatt.

Austin Theory showed up at ringside, and Waller used the distraction to get a takedown. Santos Escobar showed up and attacked Theory but got taken down with a chop block.

Rey hit the 619 in the ring, but Theory tried to interfere with the following splash. Santos wiped Theory out before Rey hit the springboard splash and picked up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Grayson Waller

Expand Tweet

Grade: B+

Backstage, Damage CTRL was in an interview, and Bayley said that Zelina Vega was no match for IYO SKY.

IYO SKY (c) vs. Zelina Vega - WWE Women's Championship Match on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Vega tried to get the advantage early on, but distractions from Bayley and Dakota let IYO get back in control of the match. Vega got tossed off the top rope before getting a top rope Meteora for a near fall.

IYO came back with a missile dropkick before hitting a massive powerbomb off a counter. SKY dragged Vega to the middle of the ring and went up top, but Vega dragged her down and hit the code red.

SKY managed to roll out of the ring to avoid the pin before coming back in for the double running knees and an over-the-moonsault before picking up the win.

Result: IYO SKY def. Zelina Vega to retain the WWE Women's Championship

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was out next and said the first time he met Terry Funk was when he was 11. He said that Terry and Bray were both cowboys and legends in their own right.

We got a video package to honor Funk and his career before Cody introduced the following tag match as a Terry Funk Hardcore Match.

Expand Tweet

The Brawling Brutes vs. The Street Profits - Terry Funk Hardcore Match on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ford and Butch were in the ring early on, and tags were made before the Profits isolated Holland and then Butch in the ring.

Holland was sent into the corner before Butch came back, and Ridge picked him up and spun him around to hit the Profits and take them out.

Expand Tweet

Dawkins dropped Holland with a big move on the outside before Butch joined the brawl, and Ford came in with a massive dive.

Bobby Lashley showed up as the match went on, and back in the ring, Ford got a massive assisted Blockbuster. Ford followed up with a frog splash on Ridge, but the pin was broken.

Expand Tweet

Butch took a table out and shoved it in the ring where Ford set it up, but Holland barely escaped being put through it. Lashley shoved Butch off the top rope and hit a spear at ringside before The Profits hit their finisher on Ridge through the table and picked up the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. The Brawling Brutes

Grade: B+

Expand Tweet

LA Knight was out next and said that SmackDown tonight was about Bray Wyatt. He added that in their match together, Bray prepared him to face anything.

He then said that the Miz has always been in the background for the big feuds and was only the big star in his head before staring into the camera and saying, 'The next time you see me...RUN!' in the way Wyatt would.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight vs. Finn Balor on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

The match went outside early on, and Knight bounced Balor's head on the announce desk. Knight sent Balor into the corner with a clothesline and hit some stomps, but Balor came back with a takedown and got the double stomp into the corner.

Knight dodged the Coupe de Grace before hitting a powerslam and taking Balor off the top rope again with a superplex. Knight followed up with the Blunt Force Trauma and picked up the big win.

Result: LA Knight def. Finn Balor

Expand Tweet

Grade: A

The lights went out after the match, and we got smoke, the lantern in the ring, and Bray Wyatt's silhouette on the screens as the crowd chanted 'Thank You, Wyatt,' as SmackDown came to a close.

Expand Tweet

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?