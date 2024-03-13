Bayley sends a cryptic message ahead of a major match against Damage CTRL member

On the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley will face Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai in a singles match.

During a tag team match on SmackDown, Kai betrayed The Role Model and once again sided with IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. The four superstars then proceeded to attack the former leader of Damage CTRL.

Taking to X/Twitter, Bayley sent a cryptic message, sharing a photo of her being attacked by Kai, SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors on SmackDown.

The Role Model will have to be really cautious going into her match against Dakota Kai on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair refused to help Bayley due to her past connections with Damage CTRL

During the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair refused to help Bayley and even questioned Naomi for showing sympathy for The Role Model.

During a backstage segment, Belair claimed that she still has not forgotten Bayley's past connections with Damage CTRL and recalled their feud. The Role Model also played a crucial role in IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Belair and winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Taking to X/Twitter, The EST sent her best wishes to The Role Model for WrestleMania 40 but refused to help her against Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and The Kabuki Warriors.

"Just speaking facts. And y’all know it’s the truth. But like I said good luck to @itsBayleyWWE at Mania. Ima just go mind the business that pays me..."

Bayley brilliantly started off 2024 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. This eventually led to her exit from Damage CTRL after she was betrayed by IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and, most recently, Dakota Kai.

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. The Role Model is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but is yet to hold either the Women's Championship or the Women's World Championship.

