Bayley sends a cryptic message aimed at the original Damage CTRL trio

Bayley took to social media to send a cryptic message aimed at the original Damage CTRL trio. The original incarnation of the faction also consisted of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Bayley and her faction made its debut at the SummerSlam 2022 Premium Live Event when The Role Model returned to WWE and introduced Kai and SKY as her stablemates.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Bayley was betrayed by IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. She proceeded to choose SKY as her opponent at The Show of Shows and will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship.

Taking to X/Twitter, the former leader of Damage CTRL posted a photo featuring herself, Kai, and SKY.

Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Following Damage CTRL's betrayal of their original leader, Dakota Kai sided with The Role Model.

Bayley and Dakota Kai will be teaming up on next week's episode of SmackDown for a tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Shelton Benjamin feels fans need to start talking more about former Damage CTRL leader Bayley

Shelton Benjamin feels that Bayley is being overlooked by a large portion of the WWE Universe following the return of The Rock and the hype surrounding Cody Rhodes.

While speaking on The Black Rasslin' podcast, Benjamin urged fans to give the former SmackDown Women's Champion her "flowers."

He said:

"You need to be talking about Bayley a whole lot more. Like don't get me wrong, I get it everyone's hot on The Rock and Cody finishing the story but at the same time, I even saw CM Punk say it. Bayley won the Royal Rumble and all anyone is talking about is Cody's story. Sorry. Give Bayley her flowers. She's one of the most underrated girls on the roster. I feel like she's underrated and underappreciated by the company but not by the talent. I think we recognize what she is and Bayley should be world champion come April."

It will be interesting to see if Bayley dethrones IYO SKY as the WWE Women's Champion at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on the Damage CTRL storyline? Sound off in the comments section below!