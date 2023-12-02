Bayley sends a cryptic message to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), teases WWE return?

Bayley took to Twitter/X to send a cryptic message to her good friend and former WWE Superstar, Mercedes Mone.

Mone and Trinity Fatu previously departed WWE after having a dispute with the company's creative team. Following her exit from WWE, Mone competed under New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. She also captured the IWGP Women's Championship.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley reacted to a video posted by Mone and sent a six-word message:

"The greatest is yet to come," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

Bayley and Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During her time in WWE, Mone also held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Bayley hasn't given up on a potential return for Mercedes Mone

Bayley hasn't given up hope that the former Sasha Banks will return to WWE. The landscape of the Stamford-based company has changed a lot since her departure.

While speaking in a past interview with Ariel Helwani, The Role Model stated that WWE was Mone's "home." She said:

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back] because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months. She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back."

Mercedes Mone is currently sidelined due to a long-term injury but could be on the verge of making a highly-awaited return.

