Bayley sends cryptically cheeky message ahead of WWE SmackDown showdown

Damage CTRL member Bayley recently had a cheeky message for The O.C. member Mia Yim ahead of their match on WWE SmackDown.

Since The Role Model returned to WWE with her stablemates, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, her run has not yielded much success in terms of gold. Last year, her teammates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Rodriguez and Aliyah as their first title win on the main roster.

Bayley will look to change that and take a step in the right direction by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. The Role Model mocked Mia Yim for not smiling in their promotional picture and stated that her great teeth with match the briefcase.

"I have great teeth. They'll match nicely with a briefcase," she wrote.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE 🪜 I have great teeth. They’ll match nicely with a briefcase 🦷 I have great teeth. They’ll match nicely with a briefcase 🦷💼🪜 https://t.co/ikeeqJjpXo

Bayley did not like a WWE fan's sign

The Role Model angrily tore up an interesting fan sign during a WWE live event in Manchester, England.

Since Bayley has embraced the heel side, she has done an impeccable job which wrestling fans appreciate. On several occasions, the Damage CTRL member has confronted fans, whether it be on live shows or on live programming.

During a recent WWE show in Manchester, a fan carried a sign that said 'Booley' instead of her name, which meant "boos" for The Role Model. This led to the former SmackDown Women's Champion tearing up the sign before entering the ring.

It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old star can beat Mia Yim on SmackDown and reserve her seat in the Women's Money in the Bank match.

