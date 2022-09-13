Dakota Kai and IYO SKY crowned new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on RAW

Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the coveted WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Several weeks ago, Aliyah and Raquel defeated Kai and SKY to capture the titles in the tournament finals. However, there was a controversial ending since Aliyah pinned the illegal competitor to win the match and the gold.

This week on the red brand, Dakota and IYO finally got their rematch and a chance to right the wrong. Bayley, the leader and founder of Damage CTRL, accompanied them ringside.

The Role Model eventually got involved in the match, as she placed Kai's leg on the ropes to break up a pin.

Raquel confronted her, but she was taken out with a moonsault on the floor by IYO SKY. This allowed Dakota Kai to hit Aliyah with her Kai-Ropractor finishing move to give her team the victory, making her and IYO the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

They celebrated their victory on the stage as the pyro went off. This is Dakota Kai and IYO's first championship win on the main roster. It remains to be seen which tag team emerges as the next challenger to the new champs.

