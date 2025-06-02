Bayley sends an emotional message to R-Truth after he announces WWE departure

The news of R-Truth leaving WWE has spread like wildfire, shocking everyone beyond words. Ever since the veteran performer made the announcement, fans and his colleagues have been sending him heartfelt wishes. Now, Bayley has reacted to the news with an emotional message of her own.

Less than 10 days ago, at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, R-Truth faced off against John Cena. Although the match itself was short, the feud saw the former US Champion do some of his best non-comedic work in recent years. This is why the announcement of his departure from WWE has come as a major shock.

Many of the company's biggest stars soon sent out messages for R-Truth. What stood out the most was that not only did everyone praise his on-screen work, but they also spoke glowingly about the kind of person he is behind the scenes. Bayley has also reacted to the news with a heartfelt message.

Check out her tweet below:

"LUCKY TO HAVE YOU," tweeted The Role Model.

It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Truth after his WWE contract expires. The 53-year-old star still has plenty to offer, and there's little doubt he could generate tons of interest from promotions across the globe in the future.

