Bayley sends emotional message to recently released WWE star

Fresh off an emotional segment with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW, Bayley delivered a heartwarming message to an ex-WWE star. Her former colleague's departure from the company was due to her expiring contract, but it was announced alongside several releases in early May.

After being written out of WrestleMania 41 in place of Lynch, The Role Model returned last week and attacked the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

The two had a confrontational segment on this week's episode of RAW, and things got a little personal and chippy before Bayley got the upper hand after a cheap shot by Big Time Becks.

A day after the emotional segment, the four-time women's champion responded to Shotzi's comments about her being a locker leader and a leader in life. The former WWE star praised Bayley for flying to Orlando to be with the girls who were released back in May.

"LEGACY looks different for everyone.. Love you @ShotziTCB 💚," The Role Model tweeted.

In addition to Shotzi, other female WWE stars released last month were Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, Gigi Dolin, Jakara Jackson, and Dani Palmer.

Bayley opens up about her relationship with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Speaking on the RAW Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant last Monday, Bayley opened up about her relationship with fellow Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She admitted to only being close personally with Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone), but never had that kind of relationship with The Man and The Queen.

"I feel it's a little complicated. It’s a very like sisterly family-type situation when it comes to the four of us. And if I'm being quite honest, I've never really been close to Becky. I've never rode to shows together with her, and I've never been close to Charlotte. We never had that relationship," Bayley said. [28:22 - 28:40]

While the RAW Recap remains part of the show, there could be some truth to what The Role Model was saying. The Four Horsewomen changed the women's division in WWE, but it seemed like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were closer before their own falling out, and Bayley and Sasha Banks were on the other side.

