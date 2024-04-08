Bayley sends a final one-word message to IYO SKY ahead of their title match at WrestleMania 40

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Bayley sent a final one-word message aimed at WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

The Role Model challenged her former Damage CTRL stablemate after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Initially, she teased the idea of challenging Rhea Ripley before setting her sights on SKY after hearing the heel faction's plan to betray the former hugger.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley sent a one-word message aimed at SKY, hyping up their upcoming title match in the process.

"TODAY," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet:

IYO SKY's title reign began at SummerSlam 2023 when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. The Role Model played a vital role in SKY dethroning Bianca Belair and winning the Women's Championship.

Bayley shared an update on her upcoming WrestleMania 40 entrance ahead of clash with IYO SKY

Many superstars get a chance to make a special entrance at The Grandest Stage of Them All and Bayley recently took to social media to provide an update on her WrestleMania 40 entrance.

In an Instagram post, the multi-time Women's Champion revealed that Paramore, Bayley's favorite band, wouldn't be performing at this year's show due to a scheduling conflict. However, the band did give The Role Model their blessings.

"DEAR LOYAL SHEEP, I did everything in my power to have my dream WrestleMania entrance this year. But due to some scheduling conflict, it’s just not in the stars! Sorry if I got anyone’s hopes up! It’ll happen someday. So until then…… We’ve got the next best thing! Please enjoy the official #BayleyVsIYO Wrestlemania hype video featuring ‘Simmer’ by Hayley Williams. Thank you @yelyahwilliams @paramore for your blessing, I’m so honored for you to be apart of this weekend with me. I can’t wait to hear this played in a stadium full of 60k+ fans. And thank you @wwe for bringing it to life. Time for the magic."

This will be Bayley's first-ever singles match at WrestleMania. Previously, she teamed up with Sasha Banks and Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Dakota Kai) at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

