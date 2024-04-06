Bayley shares an update on her WrestleMania 40 entrance days before her match against IYO SKY

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will be in action against IYO SKY. Unfortunately, The Role Model recently confirmed that she won't be walking out to a live performance by Paramore due to scheduling conflicts.

Earlier this year, Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and challenged IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. Leading up to WrestleMania 40, she was betrayed by Damage CTRL, a faction formed by The Role Model herself.

While Bayley confirmed that Paramore wouldn't perform at WrestleMania XL, she did share a video package featuring their song ‘Simmer'.

"DEAR LOYAL SHEEP, I did everything in my power to have my dream WrestleMania entrance this year. But due to some scheduling conflict, it’s just not in the stars! Sorry if I got anyone’s hopes up! It’ll happen someday. So until then…… We’ve got the next best thing! Please enjoy the official #BayleyVsIYO Wrestlemania hype video featuring ‘Simmer’ by Hayley Williams. Thank you @yelyahwilliams @paramore for your blessing, I’m so honored for you to be apart of this weekend with me. I can’t wait to hear this played in a stadium full of 60k+ fans. And thank you @wwe for bringing it to life. Time for the magic," wrote Bayley.

Teddy Long shared his prediction for Bayley vs. IYO SKY

WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long, shared his prediction for Bayley vs. IYO SKY.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long predicted a victory for The Role Model. He stated:

"Well, I haven't watched IYO SKY a whole lot. Seen Bayley quite a bit, you know. She's always looked impressive. Like I said, I don't wanna make the wrong prediction, and I don't wanna make the right prediction, so I'd rather just take a guess. I think Bayley will come out on top."

WrestleMania 40 will mark Bayley's first-ever singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. She will share the ring with her former stablemate, who is currently in her first reign as a singles champion on the main roster.

