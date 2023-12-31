Bayley sends a four-word message aimed at Jey Uso

Following WWE's latest live event in Los Angeles, Bayley took to Instagram to send a four-word message aimed at Jey Uso.

At the show, Jey was in action against Finn Balor, who had his tag team partner Damian Priest in his corner. Despite The Judgment Day's best efforts to interfere in the match, Jey walked out victorious in the bout.

Taking to her Instagram story, Bayley reacted to the former Bloodline member's epic entrance, as she sent a four-word message.

"Wrestling is the best," wrote Bayley.

Check out a screengrab of Bayley's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso wants to face CM Punk after his return

Jey Uso has expressed his interest in a match against CM Punk, who made his surprise return to WWE at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview on The Bump, Jey claimed that Punk was on "Tribal Chief" status. The former Bloodline member mentioned that The Best in the World is a top star and is open to facing him. Jey said:

"Man, sign CM Punk," Jey began. "Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk? I know he got a whole bunch of haters, or whatever. If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what is going on. So, my invitation is open, man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro. I'll be your first one to run it with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk!"

Jey had a memorable 2023. Earlier this year, he turned against The Bloodline, and even pinned Roman Reigns. He was eventually betrayed by his brother Jimmy before jumping ship to RAW.

Do you think Jey Uso will have a bigger 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.