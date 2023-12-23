Bayley sends a four-word message to released WWE star before SmackDown

Bayley has sent a message to former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali on social media after he officially became a free agent.

The 37-year-old wrestler was let go by the company in September several months ago along with several other stars including Dolph Ziggler, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, and Dana Brooke. Their 90-day non-compete clause expired this week, which means they're all free to join any promotion they want.

After Mustafa Ali became a free agent, he sent out a clip on social media announcing a 2024 world tour campaign, which featured several wrestlers he's seemingly interested in facing.

Before his WWE departure, Ali was competing on NXT, and there were plans for him to capture the North American Championship. However, they were scrapped after he was released.

Before this week's episode of SmackDown went on the air, Bayley sent a message to Mustafa Ali on her Instagram story in reaction to his new video, telling him to go change the world.

A screenshot of Bayley's message to Ali on Instagram

While Mustafa Ali became a free agent, it was reported that The Role Model signed an extension with WWE, which means she'll be a part of the company for several more years.

