Bayley sends a four-word message to WWE legend after his match against Judgment Day member

Bayley has sent a message to WWE legend Rey Mysterio on Instagram. On this week's Monday Night RAW, the Hall of Famer lost to World Heavyweight Champion and Judgment Day member Damian Priest in the main event.

Mysterio is the leader of the Latino World Order faction. In 2023, the LWO feuded with The Judgment Day, and Rey defeated his son Dominik at WrestleMania 39. The two factions seem to have reignited their feud on the red brand.

This week on RAW, during his entrance for the match against Damian Priest, the Hall of Famer interacted with the fans and had a wholesome exchange with an elderly member of the WWE Universe.

The interaction caught Bayley's attention, as she sent a message on her Instagram story.

"My new favorite picture," wrote Bayley.

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio broke character to praise Dominik

Rey once broke character to praise his son, Dominik Mysterio. The father-son duo are former SmackDown Tag Team Champions and fought together before Dominik turned heel to join The Judgment Day.

Speaking with Bleacher Report, Rey stated that his son has mostly learned everything on his own since 2020.

"I helped my son to a certain degree, obviously because he's my son and the introduction into the business, and obviously the comparisons were made. I think the only thing I probably helped him with is his first match, which I was right there by his corner, and becoming the first father and son Tag Team Champions. After that, everything he's probably done on his own and gotten advice from other people that has not been his father."

Judgment Day has been involved in numerous storylines across WWE RAW, with Dominik Mysterio being involved in an angle with Liv Morgan. The faction's feud with LWO led to a singles match between Finn Balor and Dragon Lee, with the Judgment Day member emerging victorious.

