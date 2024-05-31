Rey Mysterio breaks character to praise Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio followed in his father Rey Mysterio's footsteps by becoming a wrestler in 2020. In a recent interview, Rey broke character to discuss the progress his son has made over the last four years.

Dominik lost his first official match as a wrestler against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020. While Rey was by his son's side throughout the storyline, the two have been feuding on WWE television since Dominik turned heel in 2022.

Rey told Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report that Dominik has mostly learned everything on his own since 2020:

"I helped my son to a certain degree, obviously because he's my son and the introduction into the business, and obviously the comparisons were made. I think the only thing I probably helped him with is his first match, which I was right there by his corner, and becoming the first father and son Tag Team Champions. After that, everything he's probably done on his own and gotten advice from other people that has not been his father." [10:08 – 10:40]

Although their on-screen characters rarely see eye-to-eye, in real life Rey is pleased that his son adapted so well to portraying a bad guy:

"To me, as a father, that makes me feel a large amount of pride because he's cutting his own path now. He's not in my footsteps. He's doing his own thing." [10:41 – 10:55]

One of Dominik's biggest matches came in 2023 when he lost against his father at WrestleMania 39. This year, Rey recorded another win over Dominik when he teamed up with Andrade to defeat his son and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania XL.

Why Rey Mysterio could never portray Dominik Mysterio's WWE character

Aside from a brief time in WCW, Rey Mysterio has performed as a babyface throughout his 35-year wrestling career.

For that reason, the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer cannot imagine working as a bad guy. He also provided a storyline explanation for why so many of his on-screen allies betray him:

"I'm too friendly with people, and because I don't know how to get mad and I can't be the bad guy, even at home, my wife sometimes tells me that. 'You have to show a little bit more attitude.' I'm just so chill. I'm so relaxed. I can't change that character that I've been for so many years, my whole life. I always end up trusting the wrong people. That's my problem! Maybe one day I'll just snap and go crazy," Rey Mysterio said. [8:25 – 8:56]

In the same interview, Rey disclosed details about his wife Angie's amusing response when he jokingly asked if she cheated on him with Eddie Guerrero.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's WWE persona? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

