Bayley sends a four-word message to WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Bayley recently took to Twitter to send a four-word message to the reigning WWE Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

WWE posted a photo of Ripley with her championship, which caught the attention of The Role Model. The latter came up with an interesting response, to say the least.

Reacting to Ripley's photo, Bayley referenced her Damage CTRL stablemate and the newly crowned Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

"GENIUS OF THE SKY," wrote Bayley.

Check out the response from Bayley:

SKY is often referred to as the Genius Of The Sky by the WWE Universe. At SummerSlam, she won the Women's Championship.

She did so by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair, who had just dethroned Asuka at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

WWE star Bianca Belair recently put Bayley's stablemate IYO SKY on notice

Bianca Belair recently put IYO SKY on notice and explained how she plans on getting her revenge.

Speaking in an interview with Mike Jones, Belair opened up about being champion for 90 seconds. She stated that she would've done the same if she held the Money in the Bank briefcase. Belair said:

"I was champion for 90 seconds. I try to laugh about it to keep my spirits high. I always say, 'It still counts.' At the end of the day, IYO SKY came out, she cashed in on me after I had gone through a 30-minute match with an injured knee. I'm not making excuses for it. If I was IYO SKY, I would have probably done the same thing, that's what being Ms. Money in the Bank is all about."

Belair added:

'I'm definitely coming after that title, I only got to hold it in my hands for 90 seconds, the brand new WWE Women's Title, I definitely want to hold it in my hands for longer than 90 seconds. You best believe I'm coming back with a vengeance, and I'm after IYO SKY for revenge."

However, it now remains to be seen if there are plans for a rematch between SKY and Belair down the road.

